Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,678,531. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,328,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

