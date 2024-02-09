Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $22.93 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $12.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $811.42. 356,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $723.63 and its 200 day moving average is $632.46. The firm has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $811.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.