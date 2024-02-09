Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $24.92 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $1,876,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

