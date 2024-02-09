Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,233,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,584,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

