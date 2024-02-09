Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 26,196 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 183,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PayPal by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,028,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in PayPal by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 83,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 17,132,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,021,484. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

