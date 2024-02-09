Comparing Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -88.07% -49.38% HilleVax N/A -41.96% -33.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and HilleVax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 26.54 -$154.54 million ($1.26) -1.56 HilleVax N/A N/A -$159.81 million ($2.82) -5.34

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies and HilleVax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 HilleVax 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.05%. HilleVax has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 103.63%. Given HilleVax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HilleVax is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of HilleVax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats HilleVax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.