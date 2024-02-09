Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

Shares of CMG traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.81. 152,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,599. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3795754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. In related news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$102,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $901,096. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

