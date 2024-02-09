ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.10. 2,587,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,380. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,055,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $316,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189,112 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,821,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

