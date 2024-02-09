Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.66

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 143241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.