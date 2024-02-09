Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $50.35

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.35, but opened at $48.87. Construction Partners shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 101,524 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROAD

Construction Partners Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 410,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 332,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.