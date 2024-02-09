Contrasting Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akumin and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 2 14 0 2.88

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $97.06, suggesting a potential upside of 59.17%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Akumin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Exact Sciences -11.73% -9.19% -4.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akumin and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Akumin and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13 Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 5.29 -$623.51 million ($1.59) -38.35

Akumin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Akumin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

