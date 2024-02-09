Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.61 Per Share

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Copa has raised its dividend by an average of 60.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Copa to earn $17.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $100.05 on Friday. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Copa by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copa

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.