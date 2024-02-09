Corning Incorporated (GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 28th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Corning stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

