CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,191,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251,182 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.03% of CoStar Group worth $322,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.44. 2,514,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

