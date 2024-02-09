Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COTY. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Coty by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Coty by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Coty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

