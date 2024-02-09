Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 10.33%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $2.57-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.670 EPS.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 640,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,610. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 98,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,041 shares during the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

