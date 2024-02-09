Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter.

Crédit Agricole Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

