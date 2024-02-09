Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter.
Crédit Agricole Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.57.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
