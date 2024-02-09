Creditcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.70 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $156.71 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

