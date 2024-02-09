Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth about $37,114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $15,306,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 187,288 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 83.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.