Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.18, but opened at $32.23. Criteo shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 135,387 shares.

The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million.

Get Criteo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Criteo by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.89.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.