Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRTO
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Criteo by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 99,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ CRTO opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.44 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $36.76.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Criteo
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.