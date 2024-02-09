Critical Review: Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) & DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 19.12% 11.37% 7.41% DENSO 5.21% 7.54% 4.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and DENSO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $729.96 million 6.17 $113.66 million $0.54 24.83 DENSO $47.38 billion 1.08 $2.33 billion N/A N/A

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and DENSO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A DENSO 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

