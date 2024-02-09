Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 510,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.38% of Crown Castle worth $153,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 213,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,211. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $142.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.