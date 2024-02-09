Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of CCK opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 186,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,960,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

