CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

