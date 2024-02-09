CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.50. 1,987,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,728,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.60.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.