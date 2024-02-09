CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.65% of CyberArk Software worth $112,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 403,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after acquiring an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.74.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $18.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.97. The company had a trading volume of 672,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $280.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.