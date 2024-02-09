D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,198 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IRM opened at $68.54 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,081 shares of company stock worth $4,761,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

