D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 435 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

