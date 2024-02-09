D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 98,080 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Avista by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 163.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 906,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Avista by 2,186.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 511,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

