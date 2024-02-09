D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.25 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 41.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $11,382,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $104.59 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,213. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.