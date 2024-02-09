D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Terex worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

