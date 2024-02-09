D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.9% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 123,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $67.10 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

