D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,346 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $114.33 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

