D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron James Deer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

