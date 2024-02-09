D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,523 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.45% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FPX stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $885.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $99.02.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

