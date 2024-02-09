D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,685 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

