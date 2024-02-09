D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 325 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.10.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $202.32 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

