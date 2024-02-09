D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 8,075 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

