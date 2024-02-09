D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $95.14.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

