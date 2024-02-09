D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $39,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 56.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DHI opened at $144.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

