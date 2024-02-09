DA Davidson Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $75.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,178,714.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,589 shares of company stock worth $132,921,780. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.