Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.37. 373,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

