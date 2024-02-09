Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $337,000 in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

CHS Price Performance

CHS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,080. CHS Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.