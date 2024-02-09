Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $358,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $290.35. 657,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,507. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

