Davidson Investment Advisors Invests $622,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $520.31. 160,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,221. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $520.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.89 and a 200 day moving average of $450.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.