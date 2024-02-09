Davidson Investment Advisors Makes New $140,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.81. 455,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,533. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

