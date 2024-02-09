Desjardins Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.77.

SLF stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$71.21. 363,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,541. The stock has a market cap of C$41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.40.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

