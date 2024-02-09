DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $62,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.15. 2,176,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.