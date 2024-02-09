DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $120.84. 3,859,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 134.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

